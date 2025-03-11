Blood moon total lunar eclipse to occur later this week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Stargazers have something to look forward to this week as a blood moon total lunar eclipse is set to appear on Thursday in Friday.

The moon will turn deep shades of rusty red for more than an hour producing an amazing sight in the night sky.

The blood moon will be visible across the U.S., and you won’t even need a telescope to see it.

However, you will have to wake up early or stay up late as the eclipse will occur around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning.