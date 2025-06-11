Bishop Robert Barron reflects on Leo XIV’s papacy

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — When white smoke billowed out from the stovepipe chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, most people were watching from their screens, but Bishop Robert Barron of the Winona-Rochester Diocese had a front row seat to all the action.

The Bishop said he was surprised at how quickly a pope was chosen, but was even more surprised when he found out just exactly who the Pope was.

“This guy from the Midwest, this guy from the Chicago area as I was, is now in the front of Saint Peter’s Basilica,” Barron said.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, mow known as Pope Leo XIV, is the world’s first ever American pope.

Bishop Barron said he was thrilled when he found out, but it was something he and many others in the Catholic church, never thought they would see.

“We kind of run the world politically, economically, in terms of the popular culture, they’re not going to give us the church too,” Barron said. “So when Prevost was elected, we all kind of had to eat crow. It was such a surprise, but to me, a delightful surprise.”

Pope Leo is someone Bishop Barron shares common ground with, both growing up in south suburbs of Chicago and on parallel tracks in life, but they didn’t meet until just a few years ago during a synod in Rome.

“He’s only a few years older than i am, and so we have a very similar background. and look, I’m kind of proud of it,” Bishop Barron said. “The church of the Midwest, the Midwest American church gave rise to a Pope, I think is pretty cool.”

The Bishop describes Leo as a quiet, pensive man, and someone who seeks to build bridges within the Church and in communities outside the church.

Leo speaks several languages, has spent time working as a missionary in Peru and served in other communities around the globe, something the Bishop believes will help him during his time as Pope.

“I think the cardinals saw all of that in him, and then they saw this kind of quiet, inviting personality, and they said ‘He’s our guy,'” Barron said.