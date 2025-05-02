Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester named to Trump administration’s Commission on Religious Liberty

(ABC 6 News) — The Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester has been named to the Trump administration’s Commission on Religious Liberty.

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday establishing the Commission.

According to the White House, the Commission will focus on issues like parental rights in religious education, school choice, and free speech for religious entities.

Bishop Barron wrote in a social media post:

“I am grateful to President Trump for appointing me to serve on the Commission on Religious Liberty. Freedom of religion in our country has been a central concern of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for decades, and I see my task as bringing the perspective of Catholic social teaching to bear as the Commission endeavors to shape public policy in this matter. In assuming this responsibility, I take as my model Fr. Theodore Hesburgh, the legendary president of the University of Notre Dame from 1952 to 1987. In the course of his career, Hesburgh served on sixteen separate presidential commissions over several decades in both Republican and Democrat administrations. I ask you to pray for me as I commence this important work.”