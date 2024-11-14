Birth control and emergency contraception sales on the rise

By KAALTV

Birth control requests surge

(ABC 6 News) — Birth control and emergency contraception sales have soared following the election.

Emergency contraception provider, Restart, saw a 966% spike in orders during the 60 hours following the election.

This comes while value packs containing four doses were up more than 7000% in the last week.

Telehealth birth control provider, Wisp, saw a 460% sales increase between November 6-11.