Bird flu found in commercial chicken flock in O’Brien County

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — A second bird flu outbreak has been confirmed this year in Iowa.

The new case was discovered at a commercial chicken farm in O’Brien County, about three hours west of Mason City.

Governor Kim Reynolds authorized a disaster proclamation for O’Brien County through March 5 to help contain the infection.

The first case of 2025 was found last month in a Clinton County backyard flock.