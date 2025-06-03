BioLabs-Rochester project approved by Rochester City Council

(ABC 6 News) — A new multi-user lab space is keeping the Med City on the cutting edge of medical technology.

BioLabs, which operates shared laboratory and research spaces for early stage health care tech companies, is now coming to Rochester.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the project and authorized up to $8 million for construction costs.

The total cost of the project is $16.5 million.

The BioLabs-Rochester facility coming to Two Discovery Square will be the company’s first in the Midwest.

Over its first five years, the goal is to host 24 companies, have 80 employees on-site, and bring in $40 million of external funding.

The anticipated opening for BioLabs-Rochester is late 2026.