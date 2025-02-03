Bill to require Iowa schools to use “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley” passes subcommittee

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KCRG) — A bill that would require Iowa schools to use the names “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley” passed an education subcommittee on Monday.

House Study Bill 97 would require classroom instruction and handouts provided to students to replace references to the “Gulf of Mexico” and “Denali” to the “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley.”

President Donald Trump ordered the named changes shortly after taking office in January.

Located in Alaska, America’s highest mountain peak had previously been called “Mount McKinley” after being given the name by a gold prospector in tribute to President William McKinley. Former President Barack Obama ordered the name change to “Denali” in 2015 – the preferred name for the mountain among Alaska Natives.

Google said it plans to comply with the name changes in its maps, but only after the government updates its official listings for the body of water and the mountain.