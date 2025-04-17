Bill Schickel is Mason City’s longest serving mayor

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, April 15, Mayor Bill Schickel achieved the milestone of becoming Mason City’s longest-serving mayor.

The City Council presented an official proclamation that designates April 13-19 Mayor William Schickel Week.

Schickel had served 5,918 days “and counting” at the City Council meeting April 15.

The council surprised Schickel with the proclamation and thanked him for his long service.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever received a proclamation,” Shickel said. “I’ve given out quite a few. So thank you.”