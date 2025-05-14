Bill restricting eminent domain passes Iowa Senate, heads to Governor

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News-) A bill restricting the power of energy companies to use eminent domain while building hazardous liquid pipelines passed the Iowa Senate late Monday night.

HF 639 passed 27 to 22, and puts a number of roadblocks up for hazardous liquid pipeline construction.

A group of twelve Republican Senators followed through on threats to withhold support for passing a state budget until the eminent domain issue came to a vote in the Senate.

For years, the Republican-led Iowa House has passed eminent domain reforms, but Republican Senate leaders have never brought the bills up for a debate. State Sen. Dave Rowley (R-Spirit Lake) says he and some of his colleagues are fed up and adamant a vote happens this year.

“The 12 of us all met, worked together, and decided that we’re at a point right now to be effective, to speak for the landowners who are involved in this situation, we have to take a measure to make sure that we give every opportunity for all of us to get on the floor and have that debate,” he said.

Though the potential carbon sequestration pipeline from Ames-based Summit Carbon Solutions has loomed large in Iowa politics for nearly four years now, Reynolds has said little publicly on the issue, and this is the first time the Senate has brought the matter to a floor vote.

The bill heads to the Governor’s desk.