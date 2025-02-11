Bill introduced in Iowa House to reduce domestic violence

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A bill introduced in the Iowa House is looking to empower law enforcement agents to reduce domestic violence situations.

The bill, now referred to the Public Safety Committee, would require peace officers to perform a threat evaluation if they believe domestic abuse has occurred despite a lack of an arrest.

The State DOJ would provide the evaluation checklist and determine the threat the aggressor could pose to the potential victim.

They would then provide the accused abuser with materials addressing domestic violence.