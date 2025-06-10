Big Rig Fair and Bike Rodeo to take place in Stewartville

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With summer break underway for many kids, Stewartville Community Education has just the thing to keep them busy.

Tuesday will be the third annual Big Rig Fair and Bike Rodeo. Kids will have the chance to tour some fire trucks, tow trucks, cop cars, and more.

There will also be an obstacle course they can tackle on their bikes or scooters as well as the chance to win prizes.

The free event gets underway at 5:30 p.m.