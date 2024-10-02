Big Island Rendezvous and Festival returns this weekend

ABC 6 NEWS — A yearly festival meant to celebrate the early days of America is set to make it’s return this weekend.

The Big Island Rendezvous and Festival will take place in Albert Lea on October 5 and 6. According to the organizers, the festival is a celebration of “the fur trade period and early Frontier America including the Civil War Era and Pioneer Settlement.”

The event will take place at Bancroft Bay Park. Organizers asked attendees to note that there is no parking at the park, instead you can park at the Freeborn County Fairground and there will be a shuttle service to the festival.