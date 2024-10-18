Biden administration cancels student loans for 1 million public workers
(ABC 6 News) — The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than one million public workers.
President Biden made the announcement on Thursday, saying his administration restored a promise to America’s teachers, firefighters, nurses, and public servants.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program has erased $74 billion in loans for public workers. The administration’s broader student loan plans remain halted by courts and legal challenges.