Bicyclists took part in a holiday lights bicycle ride

(ABC 6 News)- We Bike Rochester took advantage of the mild weather on Friday as they hosted a holiday lights social ride.

Local cyclists gathered at Glynner’s Pub before riding through the Elton Hills neighborhood to see holiday lights displays.

We Bike Rochester All encouraged those who joined to dress up in holiday costumes and decorate their bikes with lights.

While many enjoyed the lights, riders said getting together as a community made the night special.

“People decorate their bikes with lights and it’s just a fun evening and it’s a good time to get together right before the holidays,” said Marty Cormack, board member for We Bike Rochester.

After the bike ride, a few cyclists gathered back at Glynner’s Pub to continue the holiday celebrations.