Bicyclist hurt after crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are responding to a vehicle versus bicycle crash with reports of injuries on the morning of September 12.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at about 8:30 this morning, officers responded to the crash at 9th Street SE and 8th Avenue SE. RPD says that, “the preliminary notes indicate the bicyclist is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.