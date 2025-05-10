Bent Tree Wind Farm expansion proposed near Hartland

(ABC 6 News) — Alliant Energy announced it is planning an expansion to the Bent Tree Wind Farm in Freeborn County near Hartland, which has been in operation since 2011.

The expansion would create the Bent Tree North Wind Farm and would entail adding 153 megawatts of power to the electric grid, generating an equivalent amount of wind energy to supply at least 50,000 homes annually.

“Alliant Energy is proud to continue investing in wind development in Freeborn County, where we have long-standing, positive relationships with landowners and the broader community,” said Ben Lipari, vice president of commercial operations at Alliant Energy, via a press release. “The Bent Tree North Wind Farm is expected to positively impact the environment and boost the local economy through tax revenue, leases with participating landowners and job creation.”

The wind farm is projected to deliver over $100 million in tax revenue, landowner payments, wages and other benefits during the approximately 30-year-life of the project.

Alliant Energy predicts 100 to 150 jobs will be created during construction. To date, the operating Bent Tree Wind Farm has generated over $5 million in tax revenue for Freeborn County while area landowners have received over $10 million in lease payments.

Pending approval of the applications in Minnesota and Wisconsin, anticipated in 2026, construction of the Bent Tree North Wind Farm is scheduled to begin in 2027. The wind farm is projected to be operational by the end of 2028.

“Our investment in the Bent Tree North Wind Farm reflects our commitment to providing a reliable, safe and sustainable energy future – a future that integrates renewables and optimizes both new and traditional energy sources to balance innovation with proven solutions to meet the growing energy demands of our customers and support long-term local economic growth,” said Lipari.