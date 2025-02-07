The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The benefits of no-till farming took center stage at the Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District meeting on Wednesday.

Tilling is preparing soil by digging, stirring, and overturning it. Although it is a common practice in both backyards and on large farms, it can have negative impacts.

Wednesday’s program allowed local farmers the chance to learn some tilling alternatives.

“There is a lot of opportunity in the soil health following the principles of soil health. The farmer can start to save them input dollars. So a little more management work, but it can kind of pay off,” said farmer John Stevens.

Tilling can lead to chemical run-off to bodies of water, which flow into water supplies.

It can also damage the soil by drying it out and causing it to lose nutrients.