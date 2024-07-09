Benefit for the Flores Family event to honor Olivia Flores who was killed in crash with state trooper

(ABC 6 News) — Back in May, 18-year-old Olivia Flores was killed in a tragic car accident when state trooper Shane Roper crashed into a Ford Focus that held her along with Angelina and Katarina Bartz.

Now, an event is being put together to honor Olivia and the Flores family later this month.

The Benefit for the Flores Family event is set to take place at Owatonna Eagles on July 27th from 4-9 PM and will feature a pasta dinner as well as a silent auction.

Tickets to the event are $15 per person (children five and under get in free) and can be purchased at Owatonna Eagles or United Prairie Bank.

Checks can be made out to Olivia Flores Benefit, or you can Venmo @KrenzelokPhotography. Contact floresbenefit@gmail.com to donate or ask questions. All money raised will go to the Flores family.