Bears defeat Vikings, 12-10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago with 10 seconds left, his fourth of the game after a miss on the opening drive, and the Bears had four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs in a defense-dominated 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Justin Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter, but with excellent protection on third-and-10 near midfield he hit D.J. Moore for 36 yards to put the Bears at the 13 with 55 seconds left. They drained the clock to set up the winning kick and stop a 12-game losing streak against NFC North opponents – including six in a row against the Vikings.

Moore had 11 catches for 114 yards for the Bears (4-8), who managed to win without a touchdown on the strength of a smothering performance by their defense. Dobbs threw the go-ahead score to T.J. Hockenson with 5:54 left, but after the second fumble by Fields the Vikings stalled out and immediately had to punt.

