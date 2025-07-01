Bear sighting reported in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that the Minnesota DNR has made it aware that there was a bear sighted in the northeast portion of the county.

According to the DCSO, it is a small adult bear weighing 125-150 pounds.

The DNR is asking that residents take down bird feeders and keep their garbage cans secured on non-garbage days to encourage the bear to move along.

If you spot the bear, do not interact with it, and you can report the sighting here.