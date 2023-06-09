VIDEO: Bear caught on NW Rochester home security camera

A Ring security camera catches a black bear roaming through a yard in NW Rochester on 6/8/2023. (Credit: Rick Witt)

(ABC 6 News) – A black bear was caught by a Ring security camera roaming through a yard of a home in northwest Rochester on Thursday night.

The security camera video was sent to ABC 6 News by Rick Witt who lives on 18th Ave. NW just north of 75th St. near Sargent’s North Landscape and Garden Center. He said his Ring security camera caught the bear roaming around in his driveway and front yard around 8:45 p.m.

This is the latest in a string of bear sightings around southeast Minnesota over the last few weeks.

Just last Thursday, a group of golfers came across a bear at Piper Hills Golf Course in Plainview.

Another bear came strolling through a rural neighborhood in Oronoco on Thursday evening.

Although bears are much easier to spot north of the Twin Cities and up closer toward Duluth, bears have slowly been adventuring down toward Rochester and surrounding communities.

Dan Stark with the Minnesota DNR says if you see one, you’re not likely in a dire situation. “Black bears are rarely aggressive when encountered.”

Although it is best to keep your distance. He also mentions a couple of specific things that bears like to eat out of, “Bird feeders, garbage, food that’s left out for pets. Things like that.”

The Minnesota DNR is also asking the public to report any bear sightings which can be done, HERE.