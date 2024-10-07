Bean bag tournament fundraiser in honor of Davin Tukua

(ABC 6 News) – It was just a year ago when Davin Tukua lost his life in car crash, and now his loved ones are seeking a fun way to honor his memory.

RELATED: OCSO identifies Century High School student killed in weekend car crash

The idea to gather around and remember him began with a set of bean bag boards.

Tukua would have been a senior this year at Century high school playing on the football team if not for the tragic crash that claimed his life.

As his family and friends still attempt to heal from his loss of life, they had the idea to gather around and remember him from a set of bean bag boards.

“His mom Natalie was gifted a set of bean bags, we were like that’s perfect, every kid and all of us love to play bean bags, we did it camping all the time,” Tukua’s aunt Nicole Bacon said.

That inspiration led his family to host the first Memorial Davin Tukua Bean Bag Tournament.

Many from the community showed up to offer their support and among them were some of Tukua’s closest friends.

“He meant a lot to me, we did so much together, we rode dirt bikes, snowboarded, we did a lot together,” Tukua’s best friend Logan Douangdy said.

The event was a way to raise money for the Davin Tukua Athletic and Youth Scholarship.

Along with the bean bag tournament was a silent auction to help the cause.

This year, the money will go to the Century High School athletic department, helping his former classmates who shared his passion for sports.