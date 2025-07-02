BCA identifies Rochester police officer involved in use of force incident

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Officer James Perry was involved in a use of force incident during an overnight standoff over the weekend, according to the BCA.

The BCA says Officer Perry was responding to a standoff involving Luis Ovalle on June 29. A caller reported that Ovalle was intoxicated outside a residence armed with a knife, and when Perry tried to stop Ovalle during a traffic stop, he fled.

When confronted by Officer Perry at his residence, Ovalle exited his vehicle holding a rifle. Perry fired at him once and Ovalle retreated into his home.

The BCA says its crime scene personnel recovered a spent shell casing and replica rifle from the scene.

Officer Perry has been placed on critical incident leave by the Rochester Police Department. The BCA is reviewing footage from officer-worn body cameras as part of its investigation. Once the investigation is done, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

RPD is investigating the incidents leading up to the use of force.