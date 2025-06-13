BCA identifies man and woman who died in rural Albert Lea shooting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota BCA has identified the man and woman who died during a June 10 incident in rural Albert Lea as well as the law enforcement officers who used force.

Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 44, and his mother, Brenda Krause, 66, have been identified as the victims in an officer involved shooting in Albert Lea.

The incident happened earlier this week on Tuesday, June 10. Bailey was shot and killed by police after a chase stemming from a domestic disturbance call. Krause is the woman deputies found dead at the property, which was her house.

According to the BCA, officers were dispatched to the home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and were advised that Bailey had fled the residence in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near Austin in Mower County and attempted a traffic stop. Bailey fled, leading officers back to the residence.

When he arrived at the residence, Bailey exited the vehicle armed with a handgun, at which point officers discharged their guns, shooting him.

Medical aid was rendered at the scene, but Bailey was pronounced dead.

During the search of the property, officers found Krause’s body. Her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The following officers discharged their firearms during the incident and have all been placed on critical incident leave:

Mower County Sgt. Katlynne Fisher, has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Steele County Deputy Sean Robbins, has 11 years of law enforcement experience.

Freeborn County Deputy Darik Weigel, has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Albert Lea Police Detective Sy Vanthavong, has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office Deputy (name withheld due to undercover status, per Minnesota Statute 13.82, Subd. 17(a)).

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and spent cartridge casings at the scene. Portions of the incident were recorded by body-worn cameras.

Court documents show that Bailey had a history of domestic violence incidents, with multiple women filing for protection against him between 2020 to 2024. One of those women was Krause. Below is mugshot of Bailey from 2024 when he was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center:

Bailey allegedly would threaten to shoot and kill these women, as well as any responding law enforcement, and would get physically violent. One of those order claimed that Bailey had shot the petitioner’s dog in the head. Court documents also say he had a history of addiction issues.

Law enforcement had previously been called to Brenda Krause’s home at 21130 880th Avenue in Albert Lea multiple times when Bailey allegedly violated active orders for protection. He was charged in October 2023 for violating an OFP and possessing a firearm, which he was not allowed to do.

Krause’s OFP against Bailey was not active as of June of this year.

The investigation by the BCA is still ongoing, and ABC 6 News will update when more information becomes available.