BB’s Pizzaria suffers damages after Galleria fire

(ABC 6 News) – While most businesses at the Galleria in downtown Rochester have resumed normal operations after the fire Wednesday morning, BB’s Pizzaria is still closed while they deal with damages.

There is water damage all over the store from the sprinklers that went off Wednesday morning. They’ve also lost all of their electronics, and the walk-in coolers are now broken, but the most damage was done in the back office area.

“There was water everywhere, they had broken the gate to get in to there, and they had to rip open our drywall and get to a pipe and then spray water down there,” said owner Tom Boxrud.

Boxrud has a meeting with water mitigation on Monday, when he hopes the demo process will start. He aims for the restaurant to reopen in two to three weeks, but the health inspector says construction will need to be finished first.

In the meantime, you can help support BB’s Pizzaria by visiting their other location on East Circle Drive.