BB gun confiscated at Ellis Middle School

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Ellis Middle School sent a safety notification to families saying a BB gun had been confiscated at the school.

According to the school, a student reported seeing what they thought was a weapon. Following the report, the safety and security team responded, found the BB gun in a backpack, and immediately confiscated it.

Law enforcement was then contacted, and the school says it is following the district policy regarding the incident.

“We’re grateful to the student who spoke up—this is the kind of awareness and responsibility we encourage in our school community. Please take a moment to remind your student that look-alike weapons, including BB guns and toy replicas, are not allowed at school for any reason,” Principal Dewey Schara said in the safety notification.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call the school office at 507-460-1500.

The incident comes as the Austin Police Department has reported multiple instances of splat guns being used in public.

Related: Austin Police Department warns of continued incidents of splat guns being used by juveniles