Battle over Huisentruit search warrant continues

(ABC 6 News) — The battle over whether to unseal a 2017 search warrant in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit continued on Thursday.

The warrant continues GPS data from two of John Vansice’s vehicles, a longtime person of interest.

On Monday in court, the Cerro Gordo attorney claimed the Iowa cold case unit is joining the investigation.

However, on Thursday, attorneys for Private Investigator Steve Ridge filed a motion saying that is not true.

The county attorney claims the prosecutor assigned to that cold case unit, Assistant Attorney General School Brown, is helping out.

The judge says he will decide on whether to unseal the warrant within 30 days.