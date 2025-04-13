Battle of the Gods returns powerlifting to Kasson

(ABC 6 News) — Gathered inside the Kratos Athletic Center in Kasson, powerlifters compete in Southeast Minnesota’s first strongman contest in several years.

“Kasson used to have strongman competition at the Festival in the Park,” Kratos owner Albert Brand said. “So to be able to bring that back to Kasson and show, ‘Hey, this community loves it.'”

“Good turnout, I talked to a couple of the athletes, they really enjoyed it,” MMA veteran Travis Wiuff added. “So, you keep your athletes happy and people will come back.”

The “Battle of the Gods” event pitting individuals against each other in traditional categories, even some unique ones like the Hercules hold.

“You just hang on and just not think,” women’s novice class winner Amanda Kirchner laughed. “You just shut down and just hold on!”

The event is hopefully the first of many. It was enough to grab the attention of Ed Coan, widely considered the greatest powerlifter in the world.

“Albert, he thought it would be a great idea if I gave — I love to give back and he wanted me to be a judge here,” Coan, a holder of 71 world records, said. “He thought it would be really good for everyone to see me. It was so well run, he had so many good helpers.”

With the foundation set, Kasson aims to be a go-to destination for future strongmen and powerlifters looking to become the mightiest Minnesotan around.

“Things like this are good, especially for kids to see, to be able to come and see what can happen,” Kirchner continued.

“I fought for a long time and got a little too old for that so, I kind of found this, or it found me. I just love the competition,” Wiuff added.

There are plans for a second event, but the date is unknown as of this article’s publication.