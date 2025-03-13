Barn a total loss after fire in St. Charles

(ABC 6 News) — A St. Charles barn has been considered a total loss after it burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, the St. Charles Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in the 23000 block of County Road 37.

Upon arrival, SCFD found the barn billowing white smoke and self-venting through the roof and south-side windows.

The fire was successfully contained to the barn, with all surrounding exposures protected from damage. According to SCFD, a total of 42,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported among first responders, and all individuals and livestock were successfully evacuated from the barn before fire crews arrived.

Lewiston Fire, Altura Fire, and the St. Charles Police Department assisted in putting out the fire.