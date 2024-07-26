Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Vice President Kamala Harris has clinched endorsements from Barack and Michelle Obama in her presidential campaign.

Harris also agreed to debate former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump come September. So far, though, Trump has said that he is holding off on scheduling a debate, saying Democrats could still change their mind on Harris as the Democratic nominee.