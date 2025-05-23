Banding Day for Mayo Clinic’s peregrine falcons

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday was a big day for the peregrine falcon family atop the Mayo building in Downtown Rochester.

It was Banding Day when all the attention is on this year’s falcon babies, who received a health checkup and their names.

ABC 6 News anchor Axel Gumbel emceed the event at Mayo Clinic on Friday morning and discussed all that happened with Jackie Fallon, who helps run the program. You can see the full interview in the video above!