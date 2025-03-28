Band loses over $500 worth of merch at Rochester Thaw Music Festival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

After a weekend full of music in Rochester, the band Kat and the Hurricane left with over $500 worth of T-shirts missing after someone broke into their car.

Keyboardist and vocalist for the band, Benjamin Coakley, said they found the mess the next morning after playing in the Rochester Thaw festival. The band’s car had its trunk open with the group’s gear still inside but their T-shirts were gone.

“When we looked in the car we noticed that everything from the center console to the glove compartment was kind of scattered so it was clear someone had like been in there,” Coakley said. “We took inventory and realized the only thing gone was the merch.”

The band is still sorting things out with hotel staff since their car was parked in the hotel’s valet lot.

Drummer for Kat and the Hurricane, Alex Nelson, said the shirts played a crucial role for the band on the road.

“Selling merchandise is the best way to earn money and continue to be like financially sustainable,” Nelson said.

That’s why Tommy Ratz from the band the Toilet Rats offered a helping hand with his own reward.

“I said if you cover their loss and send me the receipt, I’ll send you the pedal,” Ratz said.

He’s referring to a custom guitar pedal that was given to him as a gift. But Ratz said he doesn’t want any sort of gold star. He just wants to help.

“I would just encourage everyone to help out your community in whatever way you’re able,” Ratz said.

Despite the unfortunate ending to the weekend, Kat and the Hurricane said they loved the event and playing for Rochester because of the community’s support.

“Feeling so welcome and having an amazing time in Rochester, it’s because of that like community care,” Nelson said.

In an effort to mitigate any potential issues in years to come, Rochester Thaw director Nick Novotny said he plans remind bands more often to keep a close eye on their equipment and personal belongings.

“We’ve been lucky up to this point to not have let something like this happen. ” Novotny said. “Our job now as a festival is to keep reminding people to keep an eye on things.”

Kat and the Hurricane said the best way to support them is to buy their merch or tickets to their show. The band has plans to play in Minneapolis on May 18.