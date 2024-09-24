Ballot misprints in Zumbro Falls

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After voters in Faribault County received ballots with misprints last week, Zumbro Falls voters are also seeing misprints on their ballots on Tuesday.

Voters were sent ballots with the 20A House race when they are in District 20B. Zumbro Falls votes entirely by mail.

County officials told ABC 6 News that they are working with the Secretary of State’s office to have those ballots spoiled and have new ones sent to those voters.

ABC 6 News will have more on this developing story tonight at 10.