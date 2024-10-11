Balance of power in Minnesota Senate is up for grabs this election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The only seat up for election in the Minnesota Senate will have a major impact on the power balance at the State Capitol.

When Kelly Morrison stepped down to run for Congress, the Democrats lost their one-seat majority with her seat in District 45 now up for grabs in a special election.

The Minnesota Senate is currently split between 33 Democrats and 33 Republicans. DFL candidate Ann Johnson Stewart is running against Kathleen Fowke, a Republican hoping to end the DFL trifecta at the Capitol.

Fowke says she would bring balance to the Democrats’ increased government spending and higher taxes while being a watchdog over government spending.

“Look at what happened with all of the fraud…250 million dollars got spent and didn’t go where the money was intended,” Fowke said.

Meanwhile, Stewart says she is hearing voters say they like what democrats have done for transportation, education, and reproductive rights.

“People are still really concerned about reproductive freedom and abortion rights. They are concerned,” Stewart said.

Fowke says she doesn’t plan to seek a ban on abortion but wants to make sure women know there are other options.

The election for Senate District 45 will likely be won by the candidate with the best ground game with both candidates knocking on doors.