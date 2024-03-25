Bail set for suspect in deadly Amish buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) — Samantha Jo Peterson made her initial appearance before a Fillmore County judge on Monday, March 25.

Peterson, 35, is facing nearly two dozen criminal charges in connection to a crash involving an Amish buggy last fall that killed two children.

In court Monday, the judge set bail at $50,000 with no conditions, and no monetary value for a conditional bail.

Peterson is due back in court on June 3.

Peterson’s twin sister, Sarah, is also facing charges in connection to the crash after authorities said the two may have traded places. Sarah Peterson will be in court on Tuesday, March 26.