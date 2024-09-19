Autumn in the Village takes visitors to the 1850s in Freeborn Co. this weekend

Autumn in the Village kicks off this weekend in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Historical Museum and Village in Albert Lea will take visitors back in time to the 1850s on Saturday.

The free, annual event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the outdoor village, featuring buildings dating back to the 1850s.

Live demonstrations and wagon rides will give children and adults a taste of what life was like back then, said executive director Stephanie Kibler.

“Our goal with Autumn in the Village is to create an appreciation or a love of history, especially in our younger population here in Freeborn County,” Kibler said.