Autumn in the Village coming to Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) — Although it might not seem like it now with the warmer weather, soon fall activities will get underway.

One of those activities is the “Autumn in the Village” event at the Freeborn County Historical Museum that will take place on September 21st.

The interactive experience in the village will celebrate with historic demonstrations, live music, games, and other fun and educational experiences.

The free family event will run from 11 AM to 3 PM.