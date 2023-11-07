New Autism Facility Coming to Austin

AUSTIN, MN — On Tuesday, November 7, Autism Friendly Austin will be hosting a community-wide presentation to be given by the Minnesota Autism Center (MAC), at the Hormel Historic House in Austin.

MAC has recently expanded to offer center-based services in Austin, and the presentation will be for community members to not only learn more about the organization, but also about the new facility and the services that MAC offers, including diagnostic assessments for autism, trauma-informed ABA therapy for ages 18 months to 21 years, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and family skills.

The presentation will run from 6-8 P.M., with some light snacks available. MAC is requesting that anyone interested in coming to the presentation please register online at www.hormelhistorichome.org/autism-programming.