Authorities search for missing Shakopee man

ABC 6 NEWS — The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult who reportedly went missing on Tuesday.

Ratta Chann, 39, was last seen just before noon on Tuesday, September 10. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Chann was last seen wearing a blue, white and green striped polo, blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes. He may be heading towards the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Chann, they’re encouraged to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (952) 445-1411.