(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post from MCSO, the missing person, identified as Colt Rzasa, has been missing since October 12. Authorities say he has brown hair and blue eyes.

MCSO adds that Rzasa is 6’1″ and 140 lbs.

If you see Rzasa or have any information about his whereabouts, please call MCSO’s office at 641-732-4740.