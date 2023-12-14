Authorities announce $10,000 reward for information on woman killed in hit-and-run last month

(KSTP) – Law enforcement joined the family of a Minnesota doctor killed in a Mille Lacs County hit-and-run to announce a $10,000 reward for information on her death.

The person responsible for killing 56-year-old Cathy Ann Donovan last month still hasn’t been found. Investigators said the vehicle that fatally struck Donovan would likely have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the case is told to contact 218-316-3026 or send a message to jason.brown@state.mn.us.

Cathy Donovan’s sister, Robin Councilman, who is also a doctor, spoke during the news conference, which can be watched in full at the bottom of this article.

“We are hoping and praying that this reward will give someone the courage to come forward and lead us to the person who killed Cathy,” she said. “Finding that person in a timely manner is not going to fill the hole in our family […] We have no doubt that law enforcement will find the person who did this, but we are hoping that by offering that reward, that day will come sooner.”

Her youngest son, who works as an EMT, also spoke during the news conference.

“She adopted me, she showed me what it was like to be loved, and accepted, and what a family was. I had the opportunity to grow up with someone who showed me what resilience was,” he said. “The last thing I said to my mom was, ‘I can’t wait to work with you three years.’”

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota State Patrol says Donovan was walking her dogs along Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County when she was hit shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Coworkers say she had just gone home to walk her dogs, something she did regularly, when she was hit. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says one of the dogs died and the other survived.

Authorities previously said they were looking for a vehicle-of-interest, describing it as a dark blue or metallic gray in color and is a four-door car or SUV. In addition, the vehicle has full-width taillights that could extend across the back.

Mille Lacs Health System confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Donovan was a family practice physician at its hospitals and clinics and had been with the health system for 27 years.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the vehicle pictured above is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.