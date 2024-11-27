Australia House passes bill banning kids under the age of 16 from social media

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Australia, the country’s House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban people under the age of 16 from using social media.

The bill would allow lawmakers to fine platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram up to $30 million if they don’t prevent young children from using their apps.

The first of its kind bill will now go to the Senate to be finalized.

If the bill becomes law this week, platforms would have one year to determine how to keep kids off the apps before they are fined.