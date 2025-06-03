Austin woman receives Key to the City for saving baby’s life

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Austin is celebrating a true hometown hero by giving the Key to the City to a local woman who helped save a baby’s life.

May 10 started as a typical Saturday for Mary Hagan and her husband, who were at their grandchildren’s flag football game, when suddenly disaster struck.

A one-year-old infant in the crowd wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

Hagan, a former nurse, happened to be the only person at the game who was CPR certified. She didn’t hesitate to leap into action.

“I started in with compressions, and after a little bit,” said Hagan. “A first responder came up, and then he was able to feel a pulse, so we stopped. The baby was looking a lot better.”

With everything happening so quickly, the situation didn’t all sink in until after EMTs arrived.

“At first, you’re just doing what you’ve been trained to do, and then after I went back and sat down, my daughter-in-law was, you know ‘what happened?’ and things like that, and then it’s like oh man, that just happened,” said Hagan. “You just do what you do in the moment, and thankfully the mom was holding him when they left, so that was always a good sign.”

Hagan’s daughter, Emily, wasn’t at the game herself, but she wasn’t surprised when she later heard about her mom’s heroism.

“I’m proud of her,” said Emily. “From when we were kids, like she was always willing to jump in when someone was hurt.”

Emily recalls many similar instances of her mom jumping to help someone in need. “She just recently came across a motorcycle accident as well that was on I-35 and got out to make sure that the person was alive and okay and breathing.”

Hagan, however, was surprised when she found out her family nominated her to be honored at the Austin city council meeting on Monday.

“I appreciate, and all these people here appreciate, your service and being a really remarkable Austin citizen,” said Mayor Stephen King, as he awarded Hagan the Key to the City.

Thanks to Hagan, that mom and baby were back and doing fine at the next week’s game.

“I’d been praying for that baby all week,” said Hagan. “I said ‘I’m just so glad to see you here.’”

Hagan says the one thing she wants people to take away from her story is the importance of knowing CPR.

You can learn the basics of performing CPR on an adult and child or baby from the American Red Cross.

You never know when you might be called to save a life.