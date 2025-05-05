Austin woman raising money to put orphans through school

A woman in Austin, MN is raising money to help orphans in Uganda go to school.

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman is raising money to put orphan children in Uganda in school through a program she started called Yar’s Dream Kids.

Yar Kang sees a lot of potential in the 85 kids she is trying to help out in Uganda. Right now, Kang raised enough to put 25 kids through school and wants that number to grow.

Kang started the program in 2019 and said at first she could only put 14 kids through school. Through the support of the Austin community and the money Kang makes working at Hormel’s Quality Pork Processers, she’s been able to help out more kids.

“Their life changed from being just in the street somewhere and now they’re going to school,” Kang said. “Now their life is better because of people who donate.”

The mission inspired Jaret Pfluger to contribute a larger role with the project. Although, at first, he said he wasn’t sure about it. As Pfluger continued to work with Kang, he felt moved by the mission and now wants to get other people on board.

“I really need to have evidence that resources are being stewarded wisely and so that’s where I try to make the most impact,” Pfluger said.

Kang and Pfluger said they accept whatever people are willing to give, including shoes, clothes and any amount of money.

For more information on Yar’s Dream Kids people can visit her Facebook or Instagram page. To donate people can send money through Cashapp – $Yarsdreamkids, or PayPal YarsDreamKids@gmail.com