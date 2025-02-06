Austin woman charged with arson in duplex fire

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin woman has been charged with 1st-degree arson-dwelling following a duplex fire on February 4 on 10th St SW.

Gelisha Rivers, 32, allegedly intentionally set a fire to destroy or damage the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Rivers appeared in court at 11 a.m. via Zoom on Thursday and is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim, Rivers’ father, was on the second floor of the home, and witnesses could hear him screaming for help while Rivers stood outside the residency. Shortly afterwards, he jumped from the second floor window, which caused him to break his femur, and deputies helped him to safety.

After helping the victim to safety, Officer Schroeder ran back to the duplex and told six other people to evacuate, including four children. He grabbed one of the children and ran out of the duplex, and after confirming all victims were safe, he began talking to witnesses.

A witness speaking to the victim was told Rivers could be heard laughing downstairs while saying “fire, fire, fire.” Following the fire, Rivers was taken to the law enforcement center to be interviewed.

The criminal complaint states that during the investigation following the fire, Austin Police Department Detective Walski learned that law enforcement had been called to the residence in the days leading up to the fire, which led to Rivers being taken to Mayo Clinic Health Services Austin.

On February 3, the defendant was released and went back home to the residence before leaving to stay with a friend.

The victim had reported concerns with law enforcement that Rivers was not taking her medications and was getting violent and aggressive.

Detective Walski asked Rivers if she started to fire, and she said “yeah” before starting to cry. Detective Walski then asked if she intentionally started the house on fire. Rivers first shook her head indicating no before shaking her head again indicating yes. She was then placed under arrest and taken to Mower County Jail.

At around 5:43 p.m., Detective Walski spoke to the victim in the hospital. The victim said there had been “several incidents” involving Rivers that had made him feel unsafe, including her “lighting stuff” and turning on the stove.

According to the complaint, Rivers said she used a piece of cardboard and lit a rug and clothes that were on the floor.

Rivers’ charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.