Austin woman accused of $360,000 social security scheme pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman pleaded guilty to racking up $360,000 in false social security payments over 25 years, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 54-year-old Mavious Redmond collected her deceased mother’s social security payments beginning in January of 1999.

The attorney’s office claims that Redmond personally posed as her mother on multiple occasions, forging the dead woman’s signature and submitting paperwork while pretending to be her.

Redmond pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in federal court April 9. A sentencing has not been scheduled.