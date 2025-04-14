Austin Utilities recognized as a reliable public power provider

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Utilities has earned a Reliable Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement.

Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Austin Utilities joins more than 250 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Mark Nibaur, General Manager of Austin Utilities, via a press release. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”