Austin Utilities crew headed home after helping with hurricane relief

(ABC 6 News) — Following the devastating damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton over the past few weeks, Austin Utilities sent a crew to Orlando to help with hurricane relief.

Now, the crew is headed home, according to a Facebook update from Austin Utilities.

The post read, “Our AU crew is heading home! They went down to Orlando and worked on restoring services for customers along with 300 out-of-state lineworkers. They were able to get Orlando’s system up and running by Sunday!”