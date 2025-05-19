Austin teen charged with criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin 18-year-old faces three felony charges related to a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Hector Manuel Garcia-Lopez appeared in Mower County Court on charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile and two charges of use of a minor in a sexual performance/pornographic work.

Garcia-Lopez was released Monday, May 19, on $0 bail with conditions, including no unsupervised contact with minors.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 20.



