Austin teen charged for illegal possession of firearm; video shows him shooting gun with juvenile suspect in fatal shooting

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin teen has been charged for illegal possession of a firearm after video recovered by police showed him shooting guns with the juvenile suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in February.

Owyn Enrique Raul Bellikka, 18, faces one count of illegal possession of ammo/any firearm.

According to court documents, on February 20, Austin Police Department detectives obtained data from a seized cellphone during the investigation of the shooting. The cellphone was recovered from the backseat of the vehicle in which the shooting took place.

Detectives found photos of the juvenile murder suspect holding a handgun as well of videos of the suspect and others firing handguns along with text conversations about handguns.

Court documents state that a video taken on February 12, three days before the fatal shooting occurred, shows the murder suspect stepping out of a vehicle, firing the gun five times, and then handing it to Bellikka, who was driving the vehicle.

Bellikka then reached across the interior of the car and shot the gun out of the passenger window three times. The video ends as the juvenile murder suspect enters the vehicle.

On February 24, detectives returned to the scene where the video was taken and recovered six discharged casings.

Bellikka was arrested on March 6. A review of Bellikka’s criminal history shows he was previously adjudicated delinquent for 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon dated July 12, 2023.